Surprising new poll: Haley and Trump tied in New Hampshire (with DeSantis near 0%)

Nikki Haley amusingly called the primary a two-person race between Donald Trump and herself after she came in third place, behind Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the Iowa caucuses last night. But a surprising new poll showing her tied with Trump suggests she could be right.

In the survey, conducted by American Research Group, pollsters asked 600 likely Republican primary voters in New Hampshire who they would vote for if the election were held today. While in December, voters favored Haley 29% to Trump's 33%, and on Jan. 3 this same question put Haley at 33% to Trump's 37%, the latest poll conducted on Jan. 12–15 showed Haley and Trump tied at 44%.

The all-but-forgotten DeSantis, on the other hand, dropped from a measley 5% to an even measlier 4% in the same poll. I'd say that does make it a two-person race after all, at least in the Granite State.

From Mediaite: