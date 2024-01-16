The perfect answer to "God Made Trump" video is "God Made a Dictator"

In early January, Donald Trump posted a video titled "God made Trump," which depicted the sleazy grifter as a savior to the downtrodden. The narrator, a deepfaked version of the late Paul Harvey (an authoritarian creep), spouted praise that would make Kim Jong Un blush: "On June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, 'I need a caretaker.' So God gave us Trump," the monotone narrator begins in all seriousness. "God said, 'I need someone to wake up before dawn, fix this country, work all day, fight the Marxists, eat supper, then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight at a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump." The Lincoln Project posted a healthy antidote to this garbage, titled: "God Made a Dictator." The video is here and at the bottom of this post.

Here's the text:

And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a man to test the will and goodness of a free people."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a man who failed in everything but theft and broken promises to live in a golden palace and convince the poor he serves their needs."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a wicked man to lead the common folk with hatred and fear."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a corrupt man who is above the law and immune from justice."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a man who will use violence to seize power."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a man whose followers will call black white, call evil good and call criminals hostages."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need his political party to obey without question and the press fear his wrath."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a cruel man who uses his power and position to punish and harm his opposition."

So God made a dictator.

God said, "I need a man who breaks the faith of even his most godly followers and leads them to idolatry, place him above Me."

So God made a dictator.

And then God said, "I sent this man to test you and until you cast him down you have failed."

So God made a dictator.