Candace Owens says the Munchkins in The Wizard of Oz are performing a "satanic ritual" (video)

Candace Owens — MAGA's favorite virus epidemiologist and foreign policy expert — is now a beloved movie critic among Trump followers. The pro-Trump activist's recent analysis of The Wizard of Oz is a work of scholarship equaled only by Ben Shapiro's fascination for Barbie. In her insightful review, Owens says the Munchkins are performing a satanic ritual.
From her show on Daily Wire:
I'm going to take you very slowly through what really took place in this scene after, again, Dorothy murdered somebody's sister and then stole her shoes, stole her red bottoms.
So, first, just to provide you guys a background of what took place before I even show you the clip. Before the Wicked Witch, if that's what we're calling her, shows up, the Munchkins — Oompa Loompas, whatever you wanna call them — are throwing a party while there is a dead person under a house, and they're skipping with Dorothy singing, "ding-dong, the witch is dead" while there's a dead person at center. Right? There's somebody that's dead and they're dancing and saying, "witch oh witch, the wicked witch." Obviously, this is some sort of a satanic ritual. So I wanna make that clear that they're having a satanic ritual. It's the only reason you'd have a dead person and dance around them. And then the witch ends the party when she shows up and finds her dead sister.