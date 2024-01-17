Speculation Trump's "mystery cuts" are syphilis (video)

There is speculation that a bloody rash, spotted in photographs of out-on-bail insurrectionist, real estate fraud, and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's tiny hands, is syphilis.

In the below video James Carville, a long-time stalwart of the "media needs a Democrat to interview" scene, claims to have asked a number of MDs about what could possibly have caused these eruptions on the Orange Menace's tiny paws. It could only be "secondary syphilis," Carville reports as the unanimous declaration of his indeterminately numbered panel of medical doctors.