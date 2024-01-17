Speculation Trump's "mystery cuts" are syphilis (video)

There is speculation that a bloody rash, spotted in photographs of out-on-bail insurrectionist, real estate fraud, and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's tiny hands, is syphilis.
In the below video James Carville, a long-time stalwart of the "media needs a Democrat to interview" scene, claims to have asked a number of MDs about what could possibly have caused these eruptions on the Orange Menace's tiny paws. It could only be "secondary syphilis," Carville reports as the unanimous declaration of his indeterminately numbered panel of medical doctors.
In a video posted by Politicon, Carville said that he consulted with a number of medical doctors who did not skip a beat in their diagnosis:
Carville: If you go to the Drudge Report and I think it'll still be up, there's a story that talks about Trump having hand cut and you can link to it. They don't look like cuts to me. They look like sores. And I asked a number of MDs what medical condition manifests itself through hands source and the answer is immediate and unanimous: secondary syphilis. All right. I think I think there's a good chance this man has "the clap" and I'm not being particularly secretive about it.
The Internet seemed to share the same thoughts of Carville and the medical professionals. 'Syphilis' quickly became a top trend in the United States on X.MTN