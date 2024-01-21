This Valentine's Day, express your love with a pickle bouquet

Attention, lovers of love! Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're looking for the perfect gift for yourself or someone you love, why not think out of the box this year and go for a pickle bouquet? That's right, I said "pickle bouquet," as in, one made not from flowers, but from pickles! Boston-based Grillo's Pickles will be selling their kit again this year, for the sixth year in a row. They're not available yet but should be soon, as last year they went on sale on February 2.

Here's what comes in the make-your-own Grillo's Pickle Bouquet Kit:

A Grillo's "free jar" coupon Wooden skewers Foam base Floral filler (oh la la) Tissue paper Recipient card and cardholder Custom "pickle vase"

The company also provides suggestions for ways to customize your bouquet:

Add in a few more of your favorites – cherry tomatoes, cheese cubes, fresh dill – and you have yourself a deal on a dozen roses PLUS a fresh, delicious snack!

If you don't want to wait to buy the kit from Grillo's, you can also make your own. Olivia's Kitchen provides ideas about what to include:

A pickle bouquet can be so much more than just pickles! I like to include items such as mini peppers, jalapeños, fresh dill, cherry tomatoes, bocconcini mozzarella and prosciutto roses. The options are limitless!

They also offer handy step by step instructions. Personally, I'd prefer one of these over flowers any day! (Hint hint!)