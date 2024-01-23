Trump still bragging about needing an aptitude test

Out-on-bail, 91-times indicted, real estate fraud and rapist Donald J. Trump keeps bragging about being taken in for aptitude tests. This is not the win he thinks it is.

I think I'm a lot sharper than Haley. I'd take an aptitude test and it would be my result against her result. When I heard the word cognitive, you know, I've taken two of them now. One with Doc Ronny who is now a fantastic, you know, White House doctor. — said Trump on social media.

Donald seems not to understand that people feeling you need an aptitude test is not a great thing. Trump also seems to misunderstand what the test measures, but that is likely due to the escalating mental decline he now exhibits daily. Now, in an apparent defense of his continued slide into mania, he is challenging Nikki Haley to take a cognitive test and claims he will "win."