Jon Stewart will return to hosting Monday nights on "The Daily Show"

Comedy Central has announced that Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show as a host and executive producer.
Jon Stewart's 16-year run hosting The Daily Show was epic. The number of times Stewart had to remind "journalists" that he was a comedian and they ought to do their jobs better was mind-boggling. Today's generation of Fox News filth should be put on notice, come February we'll be laughing at them again.
Stewart, who returns as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, will also executive produce the show and work with a rotating line-up of comedians who will helm the program the rest of the week, Tuesdays through Thursdays.
"Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season," Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.
"In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics," McCarthy added, "Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."
Stewart gained acclaim hosting "The Daily Show" for his sharp humor which was deployed to deliver stinging — and hilarious — monologues often aimed at exposing the hypocrisy of politicians.