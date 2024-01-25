Vince McMahon hit with sex trafficking lawsuit

Vince McMahon (previously) is accused of sex trafficking by a WWE staffer he previously paid to stay quiet, reports the Wall Street Journal. He allegedly pressured the plaintiff into sex with him and others, sexually assaulted her, and has now failed to make the settlement payments, freeing her to go public and sue. Understating the implications, the Journal writes that this "raises questions about the breadth of an internal company probe conducted by a law firm last year."

In a statement when The Wall Street Journal first reported on McMahon's $3 million settlement, WWE said that the relationship was consensual and that it was taking seriously the allegations McMahon had engaged in misconduct. McMahon briefly retired from WWE in July 2022 following reporting by the Journal that revealed payouts to multiple women who had alleged sexual misconduct. … [an] investigation found $14.6 million in payments by the CEO to women who had accused him of sexual misconduct, out of roughly $20 million that should have been booked as business expenses. In November 2022, WWE said the board investigation was completed and the company restated past securities filings. McMahon repaid the company for the cost of the investigation and returned soon after.

They had every chance to get rid of it. It had cost them millions of dollars, they paid a fortune to find every skeleton it put in their closet, and then they took it back. You can't "burn it down" at this point any more than you can burn down industrial waste or styrofoam. Vince McMahon exists and the damage is done.