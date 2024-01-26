Judge threatens to send Alina Habba to jail, then Trump walks out of court

The closing arguments of Donald Trump's defamation case in New York exploded in fireworks today — the grand finale, if you will. The fiery morning started with a bang when Judge Lewis Kaplan threatening to send foolish Trump lawyer Alina Habba to jail.

"You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now, sit down!" he told the amateur attorney, who had ignorantly argued to show an image of tweets that had not been entered as evidence, according to PBS.

Moments later, a fidgety Trump, who had been "agitated all morning," didn't seem to take kindly to remarks by defendent E. Jean Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge), who said, "Donald Trump has tried to normalize conduct that is abnormal." In fact, the anxious one-time president suddenly stood up and, as the judge noted for the record, "just rose and walked out of the courtroom" during Kaplan's closing argument.

Habba has appeared not to understand how to introduce evidence throughout the entirety of the trial. Last week, Judge Kaplan ripped into Habba repeatedly for attempting break the rules by asking E. Jean Carroll questions about things that had not been entered into evidence. At times, it has appeared that Habba has never tried a case in her entire life. Habba has also continuously ignored basic court procedure. In another moment last week, Judge Kaplan fired back at Alina Habba after she refused to acknowledge an objection from the opposing counsel that was sustained by the federal judge. Judge Kaplan asked her, "Did you not hear me?" …

