Judge threatens to send Alina Habba to jail, then Trump walks out of court

The closing arguments of Donald Trump's defamation case in New York exploded in fireworks today — the grand finale, if you will. The fiery morning started with a bang when Judge Lewis Kaplan threatening to send foolish Trump lawyer Alina Habba to jail.
"You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup. Now, sit down!" he told the amateur attorney, who had ignorantly argued to show an image of tweets that had not been entered as evidence, according to PBS.
Moments later, a fidgety Trump, who had been "agitated all morning," didn't seem to take kindly to remarks by defendent E. Jean Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan (no relation to the judge), who said, "Donald Trump has tried to normalize conduct that is abnormal." In fact, the anxious one-time president suddenly stood up and, as the judge noted for the record, "just rose and walked out of the courtroom" during Kaplan's closing argument.
From Meidas Touch:
Habba has appeared not to understand how to introduce evidence throughout the entirety of the trial.
Last week, Judge Kaplan ripped into Habba repeatedly for attempting break the rules by asking E. Jean Carroll questions about things that had not been entered into evidence. At times, it has appeared that Habba has never tried a case in her entire life.
Habba has also continuously ignored basic court procedure. In another moment last week, Judge Kaplan fired back at Alina Habba after she refused to acknowledge an objection from the opposing counsel that was sustained by the federal judge. Judge Kaplan asked her, "Did you not hear me?" …
And from PBS:
Former President Donald Trump abruptly walked out on closing arguments in Manhattan federal court Friday as a lawyer for a writer seeking millions of dollars in damages for defamation urged a jury to send him a message to stop abuse of her client. …
The closings were occurring in the defamation case against Trump a day after he left the courtroom fuming that he hadn't been given an opportunity to refute Carroll's sexual abuse accusations.
Lawyers were summing up for nine jurors who will start deliberating later in the day whether Carroll, a longtime advice columnist, is entitled to more than the $5 million she was awarded in a separate trial last year.
The final remarks from the lawyers come a day after Trump managed to sneak past a federal judge's rules severely limiting what he could say during his turn on the witness stand, which wound up lasting just 3 minutes.