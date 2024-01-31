Last Mac with a CD/DVD drive officially obsolete

Joe Rossignol noticed that the Mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro has entered Apple's obsolete products list. This is a very special machine, as it was the last that the company made with an integral CD/DVD drive.

Apple considers a device to be "technologically obsolete" once more than seven years have passed since the company last distributed it for sale. Apple says MacBooks "may be eligible for an extended battery-only repair period for up to 10 years from when the product was last distributed for sale, subject to parts availability."

You can still buy an external drive from the company, though the USB Type A connector gives it its own scent of the obsolete.

P.S. I do believe this model was the last MacBook with upgradeable RAM, too.

