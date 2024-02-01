Stay or go? This comprehensive Netflix 2024 trailer should answer the question (video)

Netflix has a lot of stuff coming out. Is it worth your continued subscription? Maybe this comprehensive 2024 trailer will help you decide.

Unless you are hanging around for Netflix's declining library, the new stuff seems to be the draw today. They've got an impressive number of stars in a bunch of stuff that made me giggle, but I am not sure it caught my interest.

Of all my streaming networks, Netflix is the one I seem most likely to ax right now. I really don't recall watching much on it in recent years. It feels like all the content has been drawn out into too many networks repping their own library, and no single library is any good anymore. I did enjoy the red envelope days.