These adorable Corgis have captured my heart!

I can never get enough Corgi content, and Brady and Graffiti, an Uncle-and-Nephew pair of Pembroke Welsh Corgis who live in the Chicago suburbs, are about as cute as Corgis come. Their humans describe Brady as a "cuddle monster" and Graffiti as "fetch master." I describe them both as "absolutely adorable fluff monsters."

If you love Corgis, too, you truly must watch these videos. Here's Brady at his very best. The caption on the video reads, "I always talk about how dramatic and impatient Brady is during baths and in general, but there are so many occasions where he's the goodest, most patient boy in the whole world. Here are some of those special moments." In the video you can see Brady being absolutely the best boy while he gets his eyedrops, endures tick removal, visits the vet and eye doctor, and has his paws cleaned.

Sadly, Brady also has bad days. Here he is enduring ocean waves, baths, and snow. Poor thing. Luckily, he survives all of his trials and tribulations!

Finally, here's a sweet video featuring Corgi snouts in action! It's amazing what can be accomplished through the power of snout!

For more of these cuties, check out their TikTok or Facebook. Previously at Boing Boing: Corgis