"Pokemon with guns" rises to be third-most played game in Steam history. Some expect Nintendo to take legal action.

Open-world survival game Palworld – which I totally predicted would be huge – has exploded in popularity, in large part due to its simple pitch: what if you were a Pokemon trainer, but you could also use guns? Palworld allows players to exploit its totally-not-Pokemon in any way imaginable, whether that be eating them for sustenance, putting them to work in factory conditions OSHA wouldn't approve of, and, yes: shooting them with guns.

Evidently, players are loving it, as Palworld has soared to be the third most-played game in the history of Steam in terms of concurrent player count.

[3rd highest all-time peak in Steam history! ]



Steam users currently playing #Palworld has exceeded 1.5 million!



Thank you so much for making us the 3rd highest concurrently played game on Steam ever!



We are working hard to make the game as enjoyable as possible.



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/bPsFtAFuM1 — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 22, 2024

With Palworld's success, however, also comes the looming threat of a lawsuit from the famously trigger-happy Nintendo. Detractors are saying many of the Pokemon-esque "Pals" in the game are simply plagiarized, but I think that Nintendo missed out on a goldmine by not officially putting Pokemon on PC 15 years ago.

They have no one but themselves to blame for somebody else filling that niche—and adding guns.