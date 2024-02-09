Merlin is a brilliant pig who communicates through "speech buttons," and loves to dance and eat ice cubes

Pigs are so very smart, and this one named Merlin is no exception. In this terrific video, Merlin, who lives in West Sacramento with his human, Mina Alali, demonstrates how he communicates through pushing speech buttons with his snout. His two favorite buttons say "Dance with Me Mommy!" and "Ice Cube! Ice Cube!" When he requests to dance, Mina is more than happy to oblige!

Here's another great video where Merlin throws a tantrum because he can't have ice cubes (because he had just lost some teeth). I find it hilarious how he goes into his bedroom and shuts the door like a teenager (or like me, when I'm hangry).

To see more of Merlin, follow Mina on Instagram or TikTok.

