Trump is proud of overturning Roe v Wade

The Biden Campaign needs to keep holding adjudicated rapist Donald Trump responsible for taking women's rights away.

Democrats across the board need to make it clear in every election that Republicans have worked hard to strip rights away from women, and they have no intention of stopping. Conservative mouthpieces are now lying about the Dobbs decision as being a "15 week" ban on abortion, which is simply a lie. We need people in control of the House, Senate, and Executive branches that'll pass laws guaranteeing all Americans have control of their bodies and care.

I hope they keep repeating this message over and over.