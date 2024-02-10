Meet Weller, a rescued Bernese Mountain Dog. I swear this dog is saying "good morning" in an almost-human way! I thought my dog made funny morning noises, but Weller is on entire different level altogether. Watch and listen to this compilation of Weller talking to his human mom in the morning, and let me know if you hear "good morning" like I do!

Weller—yes, the same funny beast who doesn't like sharing his blanket—lives with his Bernese Mountain Dog sister Annie (who is also a rescue), and his humans.

To see more of the adorable family, follow "The Berner Bunch" on Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook.

