Nikki Haley predicts "unhinged chaos" if Trump wins

In her attempt to unseat adjudicated rapist and 91-times criminally indicted Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, Nikki Haley is pointing out that a vote for Trump is a vote for "unhinged chaos."

Candidate for the Republican nomination for President, Nikki Haley, is finally attacking Trump as she likely needed to from the beginning. Pointing out that the moment he goes off script and speaks his mind, it's either foul and shameful or completely incoherent may help her, but also expect the Biden campaign to run her remarks as an ad shortly. She should continue pounding on the drum of Trump's NATO remarks and his absolute lack of respect for service to this country.