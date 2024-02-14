Southwest passengers alleviate boredom of long flight to Hawaii by getting into a fistfight (video)

Most flyers pass the time by reading, watching movies, or playing video games. But passengers on a recent Southwest flight to Kauai, Hawaii, sought a more stimulating diversion — punching the faces of other people on board. According to Hawaii News Now, the flight originated in Oakland, California, and broke out about one hour into the flight.

"I heard yelling, screaming, and punches. I turned around and saw one man bleeding and then the other man being separated," one passenger reported. "Frankly, I was a little nervous because we're 35,000 feet in the air and you've got two guys swinging at each other, which makes no sense whatsoever."

So far, there is no explation for why the fight broke out.

The flight was exciting, to be sure, but it was nothing compared to the 15-person brawl that broke out on Brazilian Gol Airlines a year ago, where passengers and crew members alike duked it out.