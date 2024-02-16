Kimberly Guilfoyle scolds bored Mar-a-Lago ladies for ignoring her: 'You're being very bad'

Junior's sidekick Kimberly Guilfoyle scolded the ladies at a Mar-a-Lago "Trumpettes" event for ignoring her when she tried to give a speech.

"Excuse me! If you are talking you're being very bad. You're not being best," the former Fox host-turned-schoolmarm shouted to her MAGA crowd. (See video below posted by Patriot Takes.)

But the bored Trumpettes didn't pause for even a second, continuing to ignore her as they babbled on. Perhaps she should have stuck to MAGA meat hawking with Junior Trump, whose complaining customers were loud, but at least she had their attention.

The group ignored Kimberly and continued talking. pic.twitter.com/uEa2alKvS8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 15, 2024

Via Meidas Touch