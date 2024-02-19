Experts rank Donald Trump as worst president ever in new survey (guess who came in first)

In a recent survey of which scholars and social science experts were asked to rank every U.S. president — from George Washington to Joe Biden — from best to worst, former one-term president Donald Trump naturally came in last. As in the worst American president ever.

Right above the nethermost twice-impeached president was James Buchanan in 44th place, with Andrew Johnson nipping at Buchanan's heels. This differs from the 2021 Presidential Historians Survey in which Trump was only the 41st worst president, with Buchanan taking the loser's crown.

Meanwhile, President Biden, surprisingly, came in at 14th place in this latest survey — a bit higher than might be expected — while Abraham Lincoln topped the list as the all-time best president, followed by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 2nd place and George Washington in 3rd. Of some of other most recent presidents, Barack Obama took the 7th spot, George Bush Jr. ranked 32nd, Bill Clinton was in 12th place, and Ronald Reagan was in 16th.

"Respondents included current and recent members of the Presidents & Executive Politics Section of the American Political Science Association, which is the foremost organization of social science experts in presidential politics, as well as scholars who had recently published peer-reviewed academic research in key related scholarly journals or academic presses," says the online survey, conducted by the 2024 Presidential Greatness Project Expert Survey via Qualtrics. Although the survey was sent to 525 respondents, only 154 responses were useable and thus included in the results.

From Meidas Touch News: