Donald Trump ignored as he speaks to a very bored Mar-a-Lago crowd (video)

The MAGA mob isn't just bored with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who scolded a Mar-a-Lago crowd last week for ignoring her.

The droning Donald Trump also loses his half-empty Mar-a-Lago audience, who seem much more interested in chatting, taking selfies, and looking at their shoes than sitting through another one of the former one-term president's rambling speeches. (See video below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

With no new ideas and the same ol' cattle, this is what happens when the snake oil salesman forgets to set up his merch stand.