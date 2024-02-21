Chihuahua hilariously uses a found tool to get his human butler's attention (video)

While most doggos might whine or sit by their bowl with sad puppy-dog eyes to let you know when they're hungry, one hilarious chihuahua came up with a much sillier way to get his butler's attention.

He noticed a weird springy thingamajig sticking out of the wall just inches from the floor and realized he could use it as his own personal buzzer. Now, whenever he wants something, he simply snaps his handy new tool with a paw and quickly looks up at his human, letting the annoying boing of the spring do all the talking. (See video below, posted by ambrosethechi.)

Never has a doorstop been so useful — or a chihuahua so clever.

Via ParadePets