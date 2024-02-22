Marjorie Taylor Greene scolds conservative Christian women who don't dress modestly

Marjorie Taylor Greene – accused by The Daily Mail of being a serial adulterer who divorced her husband of 27 years after repeatedly and openly violating the Seventh Commandment with other men including a polyamorous tantric sex guru – decided this was a good day to slut-shame conservative Christian women who don't dress like her.

She shared her thoughts on women's autonomy, self-expression, and sense of worth on Xitter:

This might be an unpopular opinion and could hurt some feelings. There are many conservative Christian women, who are influencers or leaders, that are selling themselves short and not being good role models by conforming to the world's sexualization of women. If you are conservative and a Christian you know you don't have to express yourself in sexual ways and you know you are attractive by dressing nice and feminine, and you can be beautiful and modest at the same time. Men will respect you more and think of you much more highly than just a sexual object for gratification. It's also good to not tempt your Christian brothers and cause them to stumble. As conservative Christian women let us always be an example to girls and young women by displaying actions that our faith believes and not conform to the patterns of this fallen world. Be the light, don't fall into the darkness.

Thanks to the QAnon Queen, we've learned three new things about MAGA land: 1) a woman's worth is tied to her modesty and appearance rather than her character or accomplishments, 2) men cannot control their impulses and women who don't modify their behavior to prevent men from "stumbling" are a big problem, and 3) it's an act of worship to publicly rub the crotch of a cardboard cutout of Trump.