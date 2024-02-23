Delaware children's pastor arrested on 10 felony counts of child porn

A children's pastor at Delaware's Stein Highway Church of God was arrested on 10 counts of felony child pornography charges.

The highly religious gentleman, 74-year-old James R. Dryden, is accused of accessing and downloading child sexual abuse material, according to NBC10 Philadelphia.

"The evidence in this investigation is deeply disturbing," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. "Nothing is more important than protecting our kids, and I'm grateful for the members of the ICAC Task Force who dedicate their lives to keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe."

So far, there is no evidence that Pastor Dryden, a children's pastor for more than 20 years, acted inappropriately with any of the minors at his church. Although the holy man had been with Seaford's Stein Highway Church of God for nearly two decades, it looks like they've already scrubbed him from their website.

From NBC10:

The Delaware Department of Justice announced Friday a former Seaford children's pastor was arrested and charged with 10 felony counts of Dealing in Child Pornography. Prosecutors said the investigation started after multiple CyberTips generated by Microsoft showed that Dryden's IP address had accessed and downloaded child sexual abuse material. After receiving tips, detectives from the Delaware State Police and investigators from the Department of Justice contacted Dryden at his home and discovered additional child sexual abuse material on his personal devices, officials said. … If you have information you can contact the Delaware ICAC Task Force at 302-739-2030. Officials said Dryden was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $500,000 cash bail.

In related news, Japan's top anime producer was also arrested on child porn charges. What a day.