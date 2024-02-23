Florida's anti-vax Surgeon General is barely taking a stand against measles

Defying science, ignoring CDC recommendations, and "deferring to the parents" seem to be Florida Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo's strategy to contain their measles outbreak.

A letter from Florida Surgeon General Ladapo to parents of children enrolled in the BROWARD COUNTY public school where 6 cases of measles have been identified failed to address the severity of the measles, one of the most contagious pathogens known. Florida has dropped below the critical 95% vaccinated threshold to allow herd immunity to be effective, clocking in statewide at around 90%. Broward County could lower. The Surgeon General is not recommending vaccination or sequestration of unvaccinated students but "is deferring to parents or guardians to make decisions about school attendance." So if you think your unvaccianted kid is tougher than encephalitis, send'em to school.