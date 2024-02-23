Trump tosses word salad

Confused, delusional, and slurring adjudicated rapist Donald J. Trump gave a speech to the National Religious Broadcasters that'd end any other politician's career.

In this speech, a tired and struggling real estate fraud, Donald Trump, is speaking to evangelicals and can not pronounce the word evangelical the same way twice. He made up polling numbers, told stories about baby murder, and elevated his January 6th insurrectionist mob to spirited patriots. Promises to close the Department of Education also went over big to folks who love banning books.

yikes — Trump shorts out when he tries to say "evangelical" pic.twitter.com/ameTEDFwfK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2024

Trump: "You heard the J6 hostages. You saw the spirit. The spirit these people have … they have tremendous spirit." pic.twitter.com/5Sb0sy4pqt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2024

At least, this fundraising is falling off as his legal debts mount. He's a slurring weirdo telling rambling stories he's making up on the fly, and maybe, just maybe, his adherents are getting tired of paying for it.