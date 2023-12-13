Sanctimonious Canadian blowhard Ted Cruz is not one to shun the spotlight and trumpet views manufactured to please his voters, unless it's to escape an electric power shutdown of his own policies' making by vacationing in Cancun while his constituents freeze. But the nauseatingly garrulous poltroon has zipped his mustachioed lip tight on the issue of Kate Cox, the Texas woman who had to leave Texas to receive a medically necessary abortion.

From Vanity Fair:

Cruz was asked three separate times on Tuesday to weigh in on the matter but refused to do so, telling NBC News to speak to his press office, which didn't respond to a request for comment. When asked again on Wednesday, the Texas lawmaker again refused. Cruz has never previously been shy about discussing reproductive matters. Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, he was the lead sponsor of a bill that would have banned the procedure after 20 weeks nationwide. Weeks before Roe was gutted, responding to a leaked draft decision indicating the Supreme Court would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent, he wrote, "If this report is true, this is nothing short of a massive victory." After it became official, Cruz called the Dobbs v. Jackson decision a "momentous moment" and a "vindication for the rule of law."

"Call our press office." Chicken sh*t Ted Cruz repeatedly refuses to comment on Kate Cox, the Texas woman denied an abortion by his state. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/CmKhPwqfpJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2023

Cruz long ago abandoned his credibility through years of lies and hypocrisy. With his latest act of cowardice, he has only further demonstrated that his principles are as fleeting as his presence during a state emergency.