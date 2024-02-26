Trump's shocking new wife revelation: Did he replace Melania with Mercedes?

Did Donald Trump secretly divorce Melania and marry a woman named Mercedes? That's the only explanation for the very stable genius's statement at CPAC last week, where he told the crowd:

"Call up my wife, our great First Lady. She was a great First. People love her, yeah, people love her. Oh, look at that, wow. Mercedes, that's pretty good, yeah, she's good. And she loves our country, and she loves the people. It's true."

In MAGA land, this is proof that Trump is in top cognitive form.

See also: Megyn Kelly says Trump's mental decline is obvious