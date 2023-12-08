Megyn Kelly says Trump's mental decline is obvious

Conservative nutcase, blackface proponent, and former pillar of disinformation network FOX News, Megyn Kelly, is sure out-on-bail Donald Trump has lost his marbles. Kelly claims Trump is lying about intentionally mixing up a 62-year-old Black man living in Illinois with an 81-year-old White dude in Washington, DC, and forgetting we already finished World War Two.

MTN:

"Yeah, I do … There's no question Trump has lost a step. Multiple steps. He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he's now saying he intentionally did that. Go back and look at the clips. It wasn't intentional." "Look, any of us can have a slip of the tongue, but it's happening to him repeatedly. The reference of how somebody is going to get us into World War Two, confusing countries, confusing cities where he is in, and it's happening more and more. With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you are 77 years old … Are we really going to pretend that Trump is just as vibrant as he was in 2016?"

In his lifetime, Trump has only been as "vibrant" as diaherria has been "fragrant."