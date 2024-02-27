Ex-Senator says GOP Congressman impregnated a staffer. Now he wants to sue

Former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp spilled some tea yesterday, claiming that Congressman Matt Rosendale (R–MT), who was running for senator, dropped out of the race because he got a young staffer pregnant. She also predicted he would resign from Congress. (Listen to audio below, posted by The Recount.)

"Just to gossip a little bit, there's a reason why Rosendale backed out of that Senate race," Heitkamp said on the "Talking Feds" podcast. "The rumor is that he impregnated a 20-year-old staff person."

"Just a little rumor, I think their caucus may lose a member in the next couple days," she continued. "Might be the congressman from Montana."

Rosendale, a member of the House Freedom Caucus who voted with Matt Gaetz to oppose Speaker McCarthy, flat out denied the rumor, and says he now plans to sue Heitkamp. "This is 100% false and defamatory and former Senator Heitkamp will be hearing from our lawyers soon," said his spokesperson, Ron Kovach, via Politico.

Another day, another sappy dramedy on Capitol Hill.

From Politico:

Rep. Matt Rosendale's office is threatening legal action against former Sen. Heidi Heitkamp after she said on a podcast that he dropped out of the Senate race because he impregnated a staffer. … Rosendale dropped out of the race a few days ago, about a week after he officially announced he would run. It's still unclear if he plans to seek reelection to his House seat. … After months of teasing a run for the Senate seat held by Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, the Montana Republican said he was leaving the race because "the hill was just too steep" after former President Donald Trump endorsed GOP candidate Tim Sheehy.