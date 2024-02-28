Like LG's transparent television, I find it hard to imagine a practical use for Lenovo's transparent laptop display, amazing as the technology may be.

Let's get the big issue out of the way early: Lenovo is merely boasting what it can do, not what it will do. That's what a "concept" product means, of course. That said, it's still the most exciting thing I've seen in laptops in quite some time. And this Micro-LED screen is no slouch, either; a Full HD panel with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. And while picture quality didn't look on par with an OLED laptop or the Liquid Retina XDR displays in the latest MacBook Pros, it didn't need that to wow me.

Why, exactly, do I want to look through the laptop? It's surely for the benefit of people on the other side: customers, nosey bosses, etc.