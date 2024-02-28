Toyota recalling 381,000 Tacoma pickups after back falls off

Toyota is initiating a significant recall of its popular Tacoma pickups, telling owners to bring 381,000 of them in for free repairs. The back might fall off.

Toyota said in a statement Tuesday that welding debris left on the ends of the axles can cause some nuts to loosen over time and eventually fall off. That can cause the part to separate from the axle, which can affect stability and brake performance. Toyota wouldn't say if there have been any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

If you have a 2022 and 2023 Tacoma, call a local dealer and they'll tighten your nuts.

