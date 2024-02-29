Illinois becomes 3rd state to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot

Last year, Illinois pushed back on MAGA-fueled fascism by banning book bans. And yesterday, the Prairie State went further, becoming the third state to take federally indicted Donald Trump off the primary ballot.

Following Colorado and Maine's lead, Judge Tracie R. Porter of Cook County said the State Board of Elections "shall remove Donald J. Trump from the ballot for the general primary election on March 19, 2024, or cause any votes cast for him to be suppressed."

As with the other two states, the ruling was based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment, which bars individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding federal office.

