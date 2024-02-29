Snake smuggler fined over pythons in pants

A man entering the U.S. with pythons in his pants was fined and sentenced to probation. The snake smuggler, who bought the Burmese pythons in Canada and headed home to New York with them in a bus from Montreal, must pay $5,000.

They were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, according to court documents and a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman.

The Queens resident purchased the snakes, which were worth more than $2,500, at a reptile store in Canada, according to court documents.

Importation of Burmese pythons is regulated by an international treaty and by U.S. federal regulations listing them as "injurious to human beings."