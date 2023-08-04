Border patrol find 7 spider monkeys crammed into a backpack (video)

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas notice a suspicious backpack with holes in it after making an arrest, only to find it packed with seven spider monkeys.

"Poor babies," one of the agents says. (See video below, posted by Border Patrol on Facebook.)

The endangered, smuggled monkeys, which are found in rainforests from Mexico to Brazil, look bewildered and scared. Probably hungry, too. They were turned over to U.S. Fish and Wildlife, which will probably not be able to send them back home, but will hopefully find a comfortable sanctuary for these poor little guys.