Trump makes excuses for getting Melania's name wrong

Very upset that President Biden mentioned his mental gaffe, adjudicated rapist and insurrectionist Donald J. Trump digs his hole deeper.

In his rambling, slurred speech at CPAC, Donald Trump got his wife Melania's name wrong. Now, Trump has had quite a few wives, and it's understandable to maaaybe get them confused — but Trump has a habit of misidentifying them at critical times, just believing his rape victim, E. Jean Carroll, was his wife, Marla. This time, however, Trump just made up a new name for Melania and called her Mercedes. Trump claims he was talking about another man's wife — which makes no sense or is creepy.

😂😂😂Trump is melting down, fuming at Biden for making fun of him on Seth Myers saying he couldn't remember Melania's name at CPAC. He ain't happy. ❄️ TRIGGERED ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ylFrqlOdkW — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 29, 2024

Do the MAGAs even really love this guy, or is it just their hatred of others?