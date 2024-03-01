Aquarium worker posts nothing but beluga feeding videos, and I'm obsessed

I've said it before, but China seems to be operating on a whole other level as far as viral Internet content is concerned. Case in point? My newest guilty pleasure, a Chinese-language YouTube channel simply called "Whale". As the name would imply, the channel belongs to an aquarium worker in charge of feeding a crop of adorable beluga whales, whether that be ice to help them regulate their body temperature or whole bucketfuls of fish.

The account is beluga whale feeding and nothing but beluga whale feeding, but sometimes that's all you need.

Even if you don't understand a lick of Chinese, videos like this one prove that cuteness is a universal language.