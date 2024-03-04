Open-world Terminator game revealed

Are you burnt out on open-world survival crafting games? Maybe you're sick of every IP you liked from the 80s being resurrected by corporate necromancers? You can now get both in one place with officially-licensed open-world Terminator game. Terminator Survivors throws you into the role of a survivor—get it?—in a post-Judgment Day world.

The Terminator license must be going cheap, because this looks painfully generic. For Terminator superfans that have somehow never played DayZ or one of its many, many derivatives, this could conceivably be exciting.

For every other gamer out there who wants to blast robots en masse, however, Helldivers 2 remains the undisputed king.

