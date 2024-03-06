Marjorie Taylor Greene loses it over Jewish space lasers: "F*ck off!" (video)

Marjorie Taylor Greene finally sprung her last nerve, telling a journalist to "fuck off" last night in Florida. (See video below, posted by The News Agents.)

The breakdown came during a Super Tuesday event at Mar-a-Lago, after BBC journalist Emily Maitlis first asked whether Greene thought she should be on Donald Trump's short list. "No, I don't think Nikki Haley should be on the list," she said, misunderstanding the question.

Asked again about whether she would like a spot on the VP list, she flashed a big smile and said, "He's got a long list — I support President Trump in any way, any way he'd ask me. But I can assure you it won't be Nikki Haley."

But the smile quickly dropped when Maitlis moments later brought up the Georgia Qongresswoman's interest in conspiracy theories, and then tried to pick her brain about her special interest. "What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers."

And although Jewish space lasers were a topic she was all too happy to talk about in a now-deleted 2018 Facebook Post, when she blamed them for California wildfires, she was in no mood last night. "Why don't you go talk about Jewish space lasers," Marge snapped. "And really, why don't you fuck off? How about that?" Wow, if you thought Georgia's angriest peach couldn't get any angrier, think again.