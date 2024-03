Star Tours will depart for new planets depicting scenes from Ahsoka, Andor, and The Mandalorian this April 5th!

Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris will all see new scenes added to Star Tours. Star Tours has long been my favorite ride at Disneyland and has been amazing in all its variations.

