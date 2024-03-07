Rust armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter for on-set death of cinematographer. Shooter Alec Baldwin goes on trial soon.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the Rust armorer in charge of guns and ammunition on the movie set when star Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter by jurors yesterday. Gutierrez-Reed was found not guilty on a charge of tampering with the evidence. She could spent up to 18 months in jail for her part in Hutchins' death when sentenced; no date was set.

Immediately after the verdict was read in court, the judge ordered the 26-year-old armorer placed into the custody of deputies. Lead attorney Jason Bowles said afterward that Gutierrez-Reed will appeal the conviction, which carries a penalty of up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

An assistant director on the movie, David Halls, pleaded guilty last year to a charge of negligence and was sentenced to probation. Alec Baldwin, who fired the shot, goes on trial this summer and will face the same judge, charge, witnesses and evidence. Though he was not personally responsible for it being loaded, he has mouthed off repeatedly since shooting Hutchins and seems likely to display his personality to jurors in court, increasing the likelihood of conviction.

The movie was ultimately completed, but a release date hasn't been set.