Watch a stampede of kangaroos interrupt a golf game (video)

Look, a "fair dinkum stampede" of kangaroos! That's how golfer Stephen Roche described the marsupial madness at Melbourne Australia's Heritage Golf & Country Club.

This phenomena isn't as rare as one might think. According to the BBC News, "the golf club was at the centre of a controversy in 2021 when it announced it would carry out a culling of kangaroos that went onto the golf course. After public outcry, the club later reversed the decision and erected fences instead.

