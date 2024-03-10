Fallout TV series: new trailer unveils a post-apocalyptic spectacle

After a tantalizing sneak peek that left viewers wanting more, the Fallout TV show, based on the popular video game series of the same name, has finally provided a more in-depth glimpse into its post-apocalyptic world, just a little over a month before its release. Accompanied by the iconic Ink Spots soundtrack, the show is filled with captivating details that will surely satisfy fans of the games.

However, I still have some reservations, especially considering that the show takes place after Fallout 4 and follows the same storyline as the games, which means it will determine the future of the setting within the game universe.



Nevertheless, Walton Goggins continues to steal the spotlight. There's nothing more awesome than a futuristic cowboy.

