Nintendo announces a range of future projects for Mario Day, including movie sequel

Super Mario Super Mario (trailer screenshot)

The sun has set on Mario Day—so named because "Mar. 10" looks kind of like Mario—but the world's most famous plumber isn't done quite yet. A glut of new projects were unveiled in a short teaser posted on the official Nintendo channel, chief among them a sequel to Illumination's animated Mario movie.

Get ready for even more Chris Pratt.

Also announced was a May release date for the upcoming Thousand-Year Door remake, a port of Luigi's Mansion 2, and a few Mario Game Boy games being thrown up on the Switch's paid emulation service. Still no news on Super Mario Odyssey 2…

