Uber and Lyft say they'll leave Minneapolis rather than pay drivers its new minimum wage

Minneapolis passed a law requiring rideshare companies to pay its drivers more. Uber and Lyft say they'd rather leave.

Lyft and Uber said they will cease operations in Minneapolis after the city's council voted Thursday to override a mayoral veto and require that ride-hailing services increase driver wages to the equivalent of the local minimum wage of $15.57 an hour. … The City Council first passed the measure last week in a 9-4 vote despite Mayor Jacob Frey's promise to veto it.

They say they're going to leave when the law takes effect May 1, but they're both trying to get the state legislature to pass a law overriding the local ordinance: state House Republicans have already promised a bill to preempt any local regulations of ride-hailing services.

