Karl Rock is a New Zealander who has lived in New Delhi for many years. I enjoy his YouTube video where he shares tips for getting around India while avoiding scams.

In his latest video, Rock shows how to take an Uber at Delhi International Airport. He says you have to keep your wits about you because there are numerous untrustworthy touts and scammers hanging around outside the airport. In this video, he's approached twice by men asking him if he needs a taxi. Rock says don't listen to them because it's not safe.

The Uber stand is in a covered parking lot, and it has a staff of Uber employees who will help you find your driver. They speak English and can translate for you if you don't speak Hindi.

