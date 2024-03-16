Richard Gwyn has a living room filled with nearly 50,000 crayons

Richard Gwyn has a living room filled with nearly 50,000 Crayola crayons. He finds most of his crayons at thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales.

Gwyn has been adding crayons to his collection for over 20 years and is constantly on the lookout for new colors and boxes. He has some rare, vintage boxes of crayons in his collection that stand out amongst the rest. One of the boxes is from 1917.

Gwyn doesn't just collect crayons, he also makes drawings of animals with them and teaches art to kids. He says his favorite crayon color is a deep, asparagus green. I love the scent of crayons, and wish I could sniff Gwyns living room!



See also: Mister Rogers fascinating tour inside the crayon crayon factory