Trump: "I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath"

At a rally today in Dayton, Ohio, former president Donald Trump, while rambling on the subject of automobile tarriffs, suddenly veered into discussion of November's election and issued a promise: there'll be a "bloodbath" if he doesn't win.

"If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath for the whole…that's gonna be the least of it," he told the audience, to no applause or cheers. "It's going to be a bloodbath for the country, that'll be the least of it."

