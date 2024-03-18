Boebert laments the chilling effect media attention has had on her hands-on theater-going

Colorado's scurrying like a roach looking for haven GOP Congressperson Lauren Boebert is unhappy she can no longer visit a theater.

After famously being caught on film vaping and "causing a disturbance" at a performance of Beetlejuice, Lauren Boebert has suffered defeat after defeat. She has also self-referenced the event a number of times as if she did not want people to forget it. Now, perhaps she does. The soon-to-be running against an incumbent for her aspirational new district, Boebert is sad she can't go to the theater anymore. What a handful!