Cosplaying billionaire Donald J. Trump can not post his $464 million bond

Donald "You gotta pay your bills!" Trump, who plays a billionaire on TV, has come up short.

Today, Trump's lawyers told the court he couldn't post a bond in his $464 million New York fraud case. No one wants to value his "trumped-up" real estate as collateral, and potential insurers will only take cash to back his bond. Trump is begging the court to allow his appeal to go forward without him posting bond, and stay the AG's impending seizure of his assets.